Juventus strongly fancied to progress in the Champions League

Juventus visit Lyon on February 26 aiming to continue their quest to win this season’s Champions League.

The Serie A side breezed through the opening phase of the competition, picking up 16 points from their six matches in Group D.

Lyon scraped through to the round of 16 after coming from two goals down against RB Leipzig to seal a 2-2 draw to nab second place in Group G.

Juve on a mission in Europe

Juventus head into the knockout stage bidding to prove they have what it takes to end their long wait to win the Champions League once again.

The Italian side haven’t lifted the trophy since defeating Ajax back in 1996 and have been beaten finalists on five occasions since then.

They won five and drew one of their six matches in the group stage and are one of the most popular football betting tips amongst pundits to end their drought this season.

Juve’s meeting with Lyon will be their first two-legged tie against a French club since they faced Monaco in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

They won 4-1 overall to make it 12 aggregate victories out of 12 against Ligue 1 opponents. Their last defeat against a French team was a 2-0 loss at Bordeaux during the 2009/10 group stage.

Lucky Lyon face a huge test

Lyon sneaked into the last 16 as runners-up in their group having picked up eight points from their six matches, one more than both Benfica and Zenit St Petersburg.

They looked to be on their way out of the competition as they trailed RB Leipzig 2-0 in their final group match, but staged a remarkable recovery to snatch second place.

Second half goals by Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay secured the crucial point for Lyon to send them through to face Juventus.

That result means they have now won six and drawn eight of their last 18 European matches, but they could have their work cut out to enhance that record against the Italian giants.

Despite a tougher than expected title fight for Juventus domestically, they have been imperious in Europe and will expect to beat Lyon over the two legs. Lyon haven’t progressed past the last 16 in this competition since beating Real Madrid 2-1 on aggregate back in 2009/10 and Juve should be too classy in this tie.

History favours Juventus

Lyon have been defeated in five of their seven previous two-legged knockout ties against Italian clubs and it is difficult to imagine them troubling Juve.

They have lost six and drawn two of their last nine home matches against Serie A sides, with their only victory coming against Roma back in 2017.

Juve first met Lyon met in the 2013/14 Europa League quarter-finals, securing a 3-1 aggregate success to progress to the last four.

The two sides faced each other again during the group stage of the 2016/17 Champions League, with the Italian side taking four points from those two meetings.

Juve should have little trouble seeing off Lyon in this tie and are fully expected to secure a handy first leg advantage next Wednesday.