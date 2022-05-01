Juventus struggle in spells but winners over Venezia nonetheless

Juventus have claimed all three points with their 2-1 win over Venezia, and that could well see us claim our Champions League spot depending on Roma’s result later on today.

The Old Lady started the match brightly, almost scoring twice inside the opening five minutes, but there was little time to grow frustrated as we took the lead just seven minutes in when Leo Bonucci headed us ahead. It was a fine free kick from 18 year-old Fabio Miretti from deep which was sent to the far post, before being teed up for the Italian maestro through the middle to finish it off.

Luca Pellegrini nearly doubled our lead with a fine effort from outside the box, with the goalkeeper just managing to knock it off onto the crossbar, before our youngster, who was making his first start for the senior side today, then came close to a goal of his own when his effort when narrowly wide of the near post.

Interestingly, the 18 year-old was given the majority of the responsibilities for the corners and the free-kicks, showing the trust that the manager has in him, and he didn’t disappoint.

We may have been a little frustrated not to have been able to get to the break with more than the one-goal lead, and they didn’t come out after the break with so much positivity. In fact, Venezia were allowed to pick up a head of steam as the game grew, and Mattia Aramu had tested Szczesny a few times before levelling for his side.

It was a really tidy finish as his team-mate nodded the ball down for him to fire, but thankfully their goal did fire up our team, and we were back in front and back in control within no time.

It was that man Bonucci once again with the final touch, this time almost on the line as Alex Sandro’s effort was headed towards goal, and he can celebrate his birthday today in style.

There was very little clear-cut chances as we looked to run the clock down and seal the result, highlighted by Giorgio Chiellini coming on to replace Dusan Vlahovic late on, but on the performance, you have to wonder why we made it so difficult to get over the line.

Is this how Allegri wants to team to win every week or is there just something mentally blocking our side from winning comfortably?

Patrick