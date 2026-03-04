Juventus’ difficulties on the pitch have had a tangible impact on their commercial performance, with ticket sales reflecting their recent struggles. Last season, they were outperformed by both Inter Milan and AC Milan in revenue generated from European competitions, underlining the broader consequences of inconsistent results.

The Bianconeri were eliminated from the Champions League at the play-off stage and are among the leading clubs yet to find success under the new format. Their early exit compounded what has already been a challenging period, marked by inconsistency and underachievement in key fixtures. Before the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, the team had been adversely affected by poor coaching decisions, which contributed to instability and a lack of clear direction.

Financial Impact Of European Exit

In the 2024 to 2025 season, Juventus were one of the Serie A representatives in the Champions League, although they failed to make significant progress in the competition. That limited run has had financial repercussions. According to Calciomercato, citing UEFA, the Old Lady generated only €67 million from European ticket sales, representing a 14 per cent increase on the previous year.

While the increase may appear positive at first glance, it falls short when compared with their domestic rivals. Inter Milan recorded €93 million in revenue, marking a substantial 42 per cent rise, while AC Milan generated €80 million. The disparity highlights the financial advantage gained through deeper progression in European tournaments and sustained competitive performances.

Pressure To Return To Europe’s Elite

Juventus is now focused on securing a return to the Champions League at the end of the current campaign. However, the task remains challenging, with four points separating them from AS Roma in the race for qualification. The margin leaves little room for error in the decisive weeks ahead.

With Spalletti now in charge, there is renewed belief that the squad can rediscover cohesion and competitiveness. A return to Europe’s premier competition would not only restore sporting credibility but also strengthen the club’s financial position, an objective that has become increasingly urgent.