Juventus struggling against European big clubs for Ajax teenage star

Ajax is famed for developing players for top European teams and even Juventus have benefitted from their good work in recent seasons.

The Bianconeri beat several teams to sign defender Matthijs de Ligt and they might land another Ajax jewel.

Reports in the Dutch press via Calciomercato claims that Ryan Gravenberch is the next Ajax man that Juventus wants to land.

The 18-year-old has broken into their first team and he is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

At his age, he has been given many responsibilities which have seen him play 19 league games among other competitive appearances.

As he continues to develop well, Juve will be targeting when it will be the right time to finally get their man.

His agent is Mino Raiola, which is good news because the Dutch-Italian agent has a fine relationship with those at Juventus.

The report, however, claims that the Bianconeri are not the current favourite to land him as Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are ahead of them.

Juve has been targeting younger players in recent windows and Gravenberch could become their next Paul Pogba.

But the threat from other teams should be taken seriously and Juve will probably need to get started with their move now to steal a march on his other suitors.