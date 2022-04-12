Juventus struggling for relevance in the race for Benfica star

Darwin Nunez will make one of the biggest transfers of the summer if he eventually leaves Benfica.

The Uruguayan is being targeted by top clubs across Europe after his stunning goal-scoring campaign with his Portuguese employers.

Several clubs around the continent want to add him to their squad, and Juventus is one of them.

The Bianconeri signed Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window, but they could lose Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata at the end of this campaign.

Because of these potential departures, it makes sense to bring Nunez to the Allianz Stadium, and the prospect of partnering him and Vlahovic on the same team is exciting to think about.

However, the Bianconeri are struggling to win the race for his signature, according to Tutto Sport.

The Athletic also claims Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG are the three clubs leading the race now, which means Juve is well behind the three clubs.

Juve FC Says

Nunez is a centre-forward like Vlahovic, and the Uruguayan will want to be the key man at the Allianz Stadium. This could be a problem for the club.

If there is another suitor that will guarantee him a spot as their first choice, he might choose them over the Bianconeri.