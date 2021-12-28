Juventus struggling to find agreement with PSG for wantaway striker

Since the striker’s days at Inter, Mauro Icardi has been sharing a love-hate relationship with Juventus.

The Argentine often found the back of the net against the Bianconeri, but this has only fueled the club’s desire to sign him.

The 29-year-old is currently playing at Paris Saint Germain. But despite scoring a last-minute equalizer in their last league match, his situation in the French capital remains complicated to say the least.

With Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé running the show, Icardi will be hoping to seal a move that allows him to play more regularly – especially ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

But while Juventus remain one of the favorites to sign him, the Italians are finding it difficult to reach an agreement with the Parisians.

According to Sport Mediasat via TuttoJuve, PSG are adamant on selling Icardi on a permanent basis, or at the very least, send him on loan with an obligation to buy.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri are only willing to sign him on loan with the right to buy.

Naturally, PSG are looking to protect their investment, and Juve’s proposal hasn’t been too enticing.

But we can also understand why Federico Cherubini aren’t eager to sign the player with an obligation to buy considering the fact that he’s already 29 and comes with a notorious reputation.