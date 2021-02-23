Juventus struggling to keep up with two European giants battling for Alaba

David Alaba is causing a transfer battle among top European teams as he gets set to leave Bayern Munich in the summer.

The Austrian has emerged as one of the best defenders in Europe and at 28, he still has a good number of years to offer another team.

Juventus has mastered the free agency transfer market in recent seasons, but they seem to have lost this battle.

The coronavirus has limited the spending of all European teams and Juve is one side that cannot spend as normal, which affects their chance of signing the Austrian.

The reason Alaba is leaving Bayern is that the German champions cannot meet his contract demands. One can imagine that it will be an enormous demand for that to be the case.

Fichajes is reporting that Real Madrid and PSG are the suitors who are battling for his signature at the moment.

The report says that Juventus has now been ruled out because they will struggle to compete financially with either team.

Alaba would have been an exceptional signing, but Juve can turn their attention to their other targets now, including Sergio Ramos.

With the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci ageing, they could also focus on younger targets instead.