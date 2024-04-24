Genoa has been open to selling Albert Gudmundsson and was close to offloading him in January. However, no suitor was willing to pay 30 million euros for the impressive attacker, and his value has since increased.

Genoa knows they have a top talent on their hands and will try to maximise their profit when he leaves.

Because of their recent sales, they are not cash-strapped, making the signing of Albert Gudmundsson even more complicated for Juventus and his other suitors.

The Bianconeri have been following the Iceland international for several months, but Tuttojuve reveals he is becoming too expensive for them.

Genoa has added 10 million euros to his original market value, and he is now worth 40 million euros, a fee that Juve might consider too expensive.

Inter Milan is also interested in securing his signature, but at the current price, he is also too expensive for the Nerazzurri to acquire.

Juve FC Says

Gudmundsson has been outstanding for Genoa, but there are doubts whether he can do well for a top club.

He failed to shine when he played for Genoa at the Allianz Stadium and that should be a clear sign that he probably is not good enough for us.

We must be certain he has the quality to do well for our team before we add him to it.