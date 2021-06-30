Juventus struggling to offload these two unwanted players

Juventus is keen to get rid of some of their underperforming stars this summer before the next campaign starts.

However, Calciomercato reports that they are struggling to achieve that as most clubs are dealing with poor finances.

Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo are two of several players the club has transfer-listed as they bid to ensure that they can keep just those that would perform under Massimiliano Allegri.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market less active because of a lack of cash.

In other markets, the report reckons, there would have been several clubs pushing to sign them even on temporary agreements.

However, as things stand, that would be tough because their wages would be hard for most of their suitors to pay.

Aaron Ramsey is being targeted by the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham. He prefers to return to Arsenal, but the Gunners cannot pay his current Juventus salary and that is an issue.

Arthur has had a less than impressive debut season in Italy and the former Barcelona man is for sale, but there has been a shortage of clubs who can meet Juve’s asking price (60m euros) for him.

The Bianconeri will hope that things change before next season starts or they will be stuck with both players for another campaign.