Juventus struggling to reach an agreement to keep in-form star

Federico Bernardeschi has been arguably the most improved player at Juventus in recent weeks and it is unsurprising there have been talks of the midfielder earning a new contract at the club.

Juve would not want to lose him in a time like this, but his current deal expires in the summer.

The Euro 2020 winner has always rejected attempts to move him out of the club and he would be more than happy to sign a new deal with the Bianconeri.

Calciomercato says he has been in talks with the club over a contract extension, but both parties are far from reaching an agreement.

The report insists there is still a vast difference between what the player wants and what the club can offer to him now.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi is one of the best squad players at Juve right now and he has reinvented himself impressively.

The former Fiorentina man is one of the few players we can trust in a time when the club needs players to step up and we have to keep him in the squad.

Juve isn’t in the best financial state right now, but it has to keep its important players and Brunelleschi fits that description.