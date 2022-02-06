Juventus struggling to sell all their match tickets despite Vlahovic arrival

La Stampa via Tuttojuve says Juventus has still not sold out their match ticket for today’s game against Verona.

The fixture is expected to be Dusan Vlahovic’s first for the club and that should be enough to get fans scrambling for the tickets.

However, that isn’t the case even though access is only to 50% of the stadium’s capacity.

The report claims hours before the game, there are still many unsold tickets in the East and West sectors of the ground.

Juve FC Says

Considering how bad Juve had been in the first half of the season, it is hard to fault the club’s fans for not rushing to buy the match’s tickets.

However, the arrival of Vlahovic should make them excited to watch their team play again.

We expect the striker to bring more goals to the club and probably also better results.

Juve has been in poor form at home in this campaign, but we should now win matches against clubs like Verona.

It will not be an easy game because they will prepare to frustrate us from the beginning.

Vlahovic will also be under pressure to impress, but we must earn all the points from this fixture.