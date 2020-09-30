Juventus struggling to sell players to make room and funds available for target

Juventus are keen to add Fiorentina attacker, Federico Chiesa to their team in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri have been chasing the Italian forward for some time now and it seems that it might happen for them in this transfer window.

Fiorentina is open to selling him after he told them that he won’t be extending his contract that has two years to run at the moment.

Juve needs to sell some of their current players before they land him, and Tuttojuve claims that the Bianconeri are struggling to sell players and release funds and space for him.

They are looking to move on both Daniele Rugani and Matias de Sciglio. They are getting just loan offers for the former and no offers have arrived yet for the latter claims the same report.

They are also looking to terminate the contract of Sami Khedira so that they can free space on their wage bill for Chiesa, but the German won’t leave unless his final year is paid in full.

Douglas Costa is another player that the club has been keen to sell, but he has turned down Wolves and they are waiting to see if Manchester United will come for him.

As things stand, Juve might end the summer without Chiesa in their side.