Juventus struggling to sign Premier League attacker

Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Chelsea man Christian Pulisic.

The American struggled for playing time at the London club before the World Cup and the competition offers him a good chance to find a new home.

Several clubs have been watching him and Juve is one of his suitors who have been impressed.

Ideally, they should win the race for his signature in January or in the summer after he returns to Chelsea.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri are not the favourites to add him to their squad.

Instead, Manchester United is currently leading the race for his signature and the Premier League side is likely to win him over.

Because he will not have to change countries or competitions, the former Borussia Dortmund man is more likely to move to United.

Juve FC Says

Pulisic is a top talent who might thrive on our books, but we will struggle to compete with United for his signature.

They have a lot of money to spend and have just released Cristiano Ronaldo, which means they have saved a lot of money in wages.

They will easily offer him a more lucrative salary to join them, which will spoil our bid.