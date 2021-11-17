Juventus struggling to tie a key man down to a new deal

Matthijs de Ligt is arguably the most valuable player at Juve at the moment, and the Dutchman is seen as an important member of the Juventus squad now and in the future.

He is yet to become the key first-choice centre back at Juve as Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci continue to defy their ages to remain relevant at the Allianz Stadium.

But De Ligt is certainly being groomed to become the Juventus defence leader in the next few years.

His current deal expires in 2024 and the defender is still being watched by all the top European clubs.

This means Juve could lose him anytime and they are now looking to tie his future down to a new deal.

Todofichajes says they are keen to extend his current deal, but they have problems meeting the defender’s demands.

He currently earns a basic salary of 8m euros and Juve knows he would demand an increase to that to sign a new deal.

The report says he wants a new deal with a basic salary of 12m euros and that would be a problem for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Juve has used much of the last year negotiating a new deal for Paulo Dybala and they still haven’t found an agreement.

The attacker continues to demand more and the club cannot meet his demands.

Dybala’s injury problems could make him settle for less than he has demanded before, but De Ligt has been consistently making progress and he might insist Juve pays him what he is worth for him to sign a new deal.