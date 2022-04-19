Juventus struggling with the fitness of midfielder ahead of Fiorentina game

Juventus will face Fiorentina in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final tomorrow and they will look to complete the job they started in Florence.

The game is important for the Bianconeri as they look to end this season with at least one trophy.

Max Allegri’s team has some long-term injury absentees like Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie.

However, they are not the only ones sidelined and Il Bianconero claims Arthur could also miss the game.

He has what is considered a minor injury, but the report claims he is still touch-and-go ahead of the match against La Viola.

Juve FC Says

Fiorentina has been a tough team to beat in recent weeks and they will want to show off when we meet them tomorrow.

However, these are the matches that we need to show we mean business. But we should easily earn another win if all our players are at their best.

Arthur has been an important member of the team recently after injuries to some players, but we should get a replacement for him in the squad.