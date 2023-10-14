Leon Goretzka remains a target for Juventus, who are in need of new midfielders as they face the potential loss of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli for extended periods.

Juventus has been exploring various options, including targeting young talents for long-term development. However, the club also acknowledges the importance of acquiring players who possess the experience and ability to make an immediate impact.

Goretzka has emerged as a significant target, and Juventus has been closely monitoring the German midfielder. Nevertheless, securing his services would be a challenging task, as Juventus is reportedly struggling to meet his valuation.

Goretzka is an integral part of Bayern Munich’s squad, and a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Bayern would demand a fee of at least 50 million euros to allow him to leave. This valuation poses a substantial hurdle for Juventus and could potentially hinder their pursuit of the player.

Juve FC Says

Goretzka is one of the finest players in Europe in his position and the German midfielder will certainly improve our options.

But we cannot splash 50 million euros on a player who is not so young and might struggle in Turin because of a change of environment, as can be the case for any player.