Juventus are reportedly monitoring Sofyan Amrabat who is spending the current campaign at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old made a name for himself in Serie A, initially with Hellas Verona.

The battling midfielder then established himself as a pillar in Vicenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina, before reaching stardom during the 2022 World Cup, playing an integral role in Morocco’s historic run towards the semi-final.

Amrabat’s exploits earned him a move to Old Trafford last summer. He signed for Man Utd on loan with the option to buy at the end of the season.

However, the player hasn’t truly impressed on the English shores, so the Red Devils are unlikely to maintain his services beyond the current campaign, explains Eurosport via JuventusNews24.

Therefore, the midfielder looks set to return to Fiorentina this summer.

This would leave the Tuscans with a headache, as his contract at the club will expire in the summer of 2025.

So as the source explains, Juventus could be looking to exploit the situation by pouncing on the player’s services with a relatively low fee.

While the source doesn’t mention Arthur Melo, his future could also come into play.

The Brazilian is currently on loan from Juventus at Fiorentina who have the option to buy him for 20 million euros.

So if the Bianconeri are truly interested in Amrabat’s signature, they would probably be willing to give the Viola a discount on Arthur to facilitate the operation.