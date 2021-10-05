Juventus studying two ways to close the signing of long-term target

Dusan Vlahovic remains a key Juventus target and they are now working to close out his signing.

They have identified the young Serbian as the striker to help them become the strongest team in Italy again for the next few years.

Fiorentina is trying to get him on a new deal, but the striker isn’t overly keen on extending his stay with them.

Calciomercato says he has not responded to the contract proposal from La Viola and that means he’d be up for sale in the summer.

His current deal expires in 2023 and La Viola is keen to tie him down to a new one, but if he continues to ignore their offer, they will sell him at the end of this season.

He would cost Juve around 60m euros and the Bianconeri might struggle to pay that much for him.

The report says they are now looking to either land him on loan for two years with an obligation to buy as they did with Federico Chiesa or to sign him in a player-plus-cash deal involving any of their stars that Fiorentina will want.

Rocco B. Commisso has never liked to sell his top player to Juventus, but Vlahovic’s expiring deal is likely to force his hand.