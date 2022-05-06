Juventus stunned by late fightback as Genoa seal the three points

Genoa have claimed all three points with two very late goals, leaving Juventus stunned by the 2-1 scoreline.

The Old Lady enjoyed much of the possession in the early exchanges without really creating any clear-cut chances, much-like we have seen on a number of occasions this season, but the story that was to follow after the break was absurd.

Paulo Dybala took a half-chance by finding the inside of the side-netting with a fine strike from outside the box, and we looked to build on that goal.

Dusan Vlahovic appeared to have grown frustrated with his lack of chances and tried to create his own luck, only to be denied by the goalkeeper.

We were awarded a penalty with around 15 minutes left on the clock, only for VAR to spot that the defender got the ball, while our attacker had never really had any rights to the ball, while Moise Kean should also have beaten the goalkeeper after the ball was played across the box.

Everything seemed a little rushed when we got into the final third, and that allowed our rivals to gain some confidence it would seem, and thanks to a neat team effort, they found an equaliser on the 87th minutes when Amiri’s defence-splitting ball fell to Gudmundsson to put it around Wojciech Szczesny.

Almost straight away, Amiri found him near the penalty spot with just the goalkeeper to beat, but he failed to keep his composure and failed place his effort out of the goalkeeper’s way, but the fun was not over yet.

Alvaro Morata had beaten the offside trap to run clear towards goal in injury time, but as he cut out the goalkeeper by playing in Kean, the Italian failed to get a clean contact and send his effort just wide of the empty goal.

The final blow came from the penalty spot however, with Domenico Criscito’s spot-kick proving to be the final kick of the game, with huge celebrations as he beat the Polish international as Genoa’s survival hopes got a huge boost as they joined Cagliari on 28 points.

