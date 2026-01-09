Gleison Bremer is widely regarded as one of the most important players at Juventus, and the Brazilian defender has proven to be a cornerstone of the Bianconeri’s squad. His influence on the pitch is significant, with performances that consistently stand out in every match he plays.

Bremer’s time at Juventus has been affected by injuries over the past two seasons, causing him to miss a number of fixtures. Despite these setbacks, the club invested heavily to secure his signature, ensuring that rivals such as Inter Milan did not acquire the Brazilian. When fit, he remains one of Juventus’ most consistent and impactful performers, contributing both defensively and in terms of leadership.

Bremer’s impact on results

Juventus have benefited greatly from having Bremer in the squad, and statistics underline his value. According to Il Bianconero, the club’s last defeat with Bremer in the starting eleven came on April 23, 2024, meaning the team has gone 21 months without losing a game when he has featured. While injuries have limited his availability at times, his presence on the pitch is strongly correlated with positive results, highlighting his importance to the team.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Looking ahead

With the season ongoing, Juventus will be hoping that Bremer can avoid further serious injuries and remain available for Luciano Spalletti. His continued fitness is seen as vital for maintaining the team’s defensive stability and overall performance. The Brazilian defender’s influence extends beyond his position, and having him consistently on the pitch provides the club with a strong foundation as they aim to compete for honours in the remaining months of the campaign.

Bremer’s blend of defensive skill, consistency, and leadership ensures that Juventus view him as indispensable, making his fitness and availability a key priority for the rest of the season.