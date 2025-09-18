Juventus relied on their substitutes to secure a dramatic victory over Inter Milan at the weekend, and this approach may serve as a blueprint for Igor Tudor throughout the season. The 4-3 triumph highlighted the strength in depth of the squad, as well as the manager’s willingness to use his bench as a decisive weapon rather than simply for rotation.

The Value of Squad Depth

In recent seasons, Juventus have been particularly active in the transfer market, frequently reshaping the squad. However, this constant turnover came at a cost, and last year’s campaign was hampered by a lack of depth following the sale and exclusion of several senior players. Learning from that experience, the club adopted a more measured strategy this summer, retaining most of its existing talent while also adding quality reinforcements.

Although a new wing-back did not arrive, Juventus now boast at least two capable players in almost every position. This balance has provided Tudor with the flexibility to call upon reliable options from the bench, a factor that proved crucial against Inter Milan. Rather than retreating into a defensive shell to protect a lead, a tactic often seen during the tenure of Max Allegri, Tudor chose to strengthen his attack. That bold decision paid off, as two substitutes combined to score the winning goal.

While Juventus’ smart use of substitutions has often been framed in tactical terms, there’s also a broader parallel to be drawn with decision-making and adaptability in other fields. Just as a coach must identify the right moment to introduce fresh players who can change the tempo of a match, traders and investors rely on tools that allow them to act swiftly in shifting conditions. Platforms like BYDFi trading bot coaching are designed to provide that kind of tactical flexibility, automating moves and adjusting strategies

Tactical Options and Impact Players

The match also highlighted the wealth of talent available to the manager. With Dusan Vlahovic starting, Jonathan David began the game on the bench, alongside other attacking threats such as Lois Openda and Joao Mario. Andrea Cambiaso was suspended, Edon Zhegrova lacked match fitness, and both Fabio Miretti and Francisco Conceição were unavailable through injury. Even with these absentees, Juventus were able to name a bench that proved decisive. Looking ahead, as more players return, the squad will be even stronger, offering Tudor an array of impactful options.

Vlahovic himself represents an interesting case. While he struggled to influence the match when starting against Inter Milan, his performances as a substitute earlier this season have been highly effective. Tudor may therefore consider deploying him more regularly as an impact substitute, a role in which he has already thrived.

With a long season ahead and ambitions of returning to their best form while competing for trophies, Juventus now possess the squad depth required to adapt to different challenges. The bench has become a decisive factor in their success, capable of turning games and rescuing results when needed.