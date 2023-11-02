Juventus is keen on signing Lazar Samardzic in January to address the loss of players like Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli. However, securing his transfer is proving to be quite challenging for the club.

The Bianconeri have shown interest in the Udinese midfielder since the last transfer window but were unable to acquire him due to financial constraints associated with multiple transfers.

Juventus is now looking to make a deal happen in the upcoming transfer window, but Udinese is showing reluctance to sell. Samardzic is a crucial player for Udinese, and his departure could potentially put them in a relegation battle in the second half of the season.

Due to this, Udinese is not eager to part ways with the player. A report on Calciomercato reveals that Juventus is hopeful that Udinese will return to form before the January transfer window. Udinese may only consider allowing Samardzic to leave if they find themselves in a favourable position in the Serie A league table.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic is a key player for Udinese, so we can understand their stance in this situation.

However, we need at least one midfielder in January and if he is not available for transfer, we must turn to another player.