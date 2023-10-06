Juventus has encountered an unfortunate setback in their quest to secure a victory in their upcoming match against Torino this weekend. The Bianconeri have been diligently preparing throughout the week to provide their fans with a reason to celebrate in the first Turin derby of the season.

Injuries have posed a significant challenge for Juventus recently, particularly in their attacking department. Nevertheless, they had hoped to have Federico Chiesa available for the match, and he had been training alongside Moise Kean to form a partnership for the game.

However, there is now uncertainty surrounding Chiesa’s availability. According to a report from Football Italia, the former Fiorentina player sustained a setback during training, and this incident may potentially sideline him from the upcoming match. The nature and severity of the injury are yet to be confirmed, but Chiesa was forced to leave the training session following the incident, raising concerns that he may have indeed suffered an injury.

Juve FC Says

We cannot lose Chiesa before the Turin derby, as that will throw our plans for the match into disarray.

However, it is also too early for us to force anyone to play when they are not 100 per cent fit and Chiesa is the last player we want to risk his fitness for whatever reason.