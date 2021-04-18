Juventus suffer painful loss to Atalanta in race for the top-four

Atalanta have claimed all three points against Juventus with a late winner, leappfrogging the Old Lady into third in Serie A.

Both sides appeared started the match brightly and energetic, and the game appeared to be setup to be a great contest.

Muriel was causing plenty of trouble in possession, but both sides were lacking in the finishing department.

I can’t recall a single shot on target from the opening half, but not through a lack of trying. Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado were connecting well down the right, while Robin Gosens had to be at his ultimate best to keep tabs with the Colombian. Reports we could well seek a deal for Gosens will certainly not be put off after his display today.

Unfortunately the second half was very much the same. Great work in the build-up only for the defence to remain strong, but we at least forced the goalkeeper into saves after the break.

The game was looking ominous with the goal eluding us, despite both Alvaro Morata and Dybala looking productive.

We lost Federico Chiesa to injury just before the hour-mark, although it had not been his finest display this season, and he was replaced by Danilo, and Kulusevski entered for Dybala shortly after.

Alvaro Morata had another effort deflected for the corner after the Swedish substitute had played him in, but in the last five minutes of the match, Atalanta got the breakthrough.

They had a free-kick from distance which forced the save from Szczesny, but we failed to clear properly, and Malinovskyi

has cut onto his left foot to shoot from outside of the box, only for a painful deflection to beat the goalkeeper.

Despite more frontrunning from Cuadrado, we were unable to clinch that all-important equaliser, and we now give up third place in the table, knowing that both Napoli and Lazio are both within catching distance in fifth and sixth.

There simply wasn’t enough flair and creativity in the final third, nor was there any star-power in attack to create a clearcut opportunity to score.

Some claim that Juve will be better off without Cristiano Ronaldo, but today’s performance tells another story.

Patrick