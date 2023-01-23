Juventus suffer stock market value slump because of capital gains punishment

Juventus has just been deducted 15 points by the FIGC for their role in the use of capital gains to their advantage.

The Bianconeri have been under at least two separate investigations in the last few months and have now been punished for one.

The club maintains its innocence and wants to appeal the decision, but it is beginning to affect them off the pitch.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Juve stock market value has crashed and it suffered a drop off of 11.2% after the club’s points were deducted. It continues to struggle and opened with a 10% drop off the last time out.

Juve FC Says

As a publicly traded company, Juve must be careful about the decisions it makes because any punishment will affect all its shareholders.

However, since the club has maintained its innocence in the case and wants to appeal the decision, things will begin to get better for them soon.

The stock market value will likely get better even without the points being overturned very soon.

However, our players must continue to work hard and win more matches to help the team get back inside the top four, whether the deductions are overturned or not.