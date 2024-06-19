Juventus hopes to sell Filip Kostić in this transfer window after the Serbian struggled at the club last season.

However, he has now suffered a new injury that will keep him out for around one month.

Kostić was a starter in Serbia’s first match of Euro 2024, where he suffered the injury. Juve had been hopeful he would perform well in the competition to attract potential suitors.

They will now nurse him back to fitness, and he is set to miss the rest of Serbia’s campaign in the competition.

Kostić also wants to sort out his future as soon as possible, and he does not seem to have a role under Thiago Motta, which is why he is keen to leave.

However, Calciomercato reckons he will struggle to leave the club now that he has suffered an injury, which is a blow to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Kostic is one of the players we have struggled to consistently get the best out of and we still need to put him on the market.

One way to make him desirable is to not ask for too much money from his serious suitors.

We can also give him a lot of chances in pre-season to prove his fitness.