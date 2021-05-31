Juventus suffer transfer blow as target already in Spain to complete move

Juventus has missed out on the signing of Sergio Aguero as the Argentinean is reportedly already in Barcelona to complete his free transfer.

The Manchester City man would be a free agent in a matter of hours and has been targeted by Juventus for much of this campaign.

The Bianconeri need a new striker and have been looking for good value in the market.

Signing a top striker like Aguero for free is a no-brainer and they hoped that they would win the race for his signature.

However, Barcelona was also keen and had an advantage in the fact that Aguero will want to play with his friend and national teammate, Lionel Messi.

Todofichajes is reporting that the Catalans have won the race for his signature and he is already in Spain to sign a deal.

He would sign for two seasons with a salary of around 6m euros per season.

Eric Garcia also joins them for free from the same club as they beat Juve to two fine free agents.

Losing out on Aguero will now force Juventus to turn their attention towards their other transfer targets.

They have also been linked with a move for the likes of Olivier Giroud.