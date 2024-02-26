Juventus coach Max Allegri will be facing a major headache ahead of next weekend’s clash against Napoli.

The Bianconeri are suffering a midfield crisis with two of their starters picking up knocks during the 3-2 win over Frosinone.

Adrien Rabiot left the pitch in the first half after injuring his big toe. In the final minutes, Weston McKennie dislocated his shoulder.

While we’re still awaiting official updates on the duo’s condition, the feeling is that they’ll have to remain in Turin next weekend while their teammates travel south to take on the Italian champions at the Maradona Stadium.

Allegri’s midfield department is already missing the suspended Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba.

So who are the likely candidates to fill in for the injured duo?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Carlos Alcaraz will almost certainly join Manuel Locatelli in the middle of the park.

The 21-year-old has been Allegri’s first option off the bench in the last two fixtures. He was the one to replace Rabiot yesterday.

This would be the Argentine’s full debut at the club after making his switch to Turin in January on loan from Southampton.

On the other hand, the source expects Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia to vie for the third starting spot.

Miretti has been often deployed to replace either McKennie or Rabiot this season. On the other hand, Nicolussi Caviglia has been exclusively acting as Loatelli’s understudy in the Regista role

So perhaps Miretti should be considered as the favorite to get the nod.