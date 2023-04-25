Juventus suffers a fresh injury blow to one of its forwards

Juventus has been handed a fresh injury blow, with Dusan Vlahovic reportedly out of their game against Inter Milan.

Football Italia reports the Serbian suffered a fresh injury issue that will see him miss their game against Inter in the Coppa Italia this week.

Vlahovic has been in terrible form for the Bianconeri and they have been working to get him back to his best.

But he will not play their game against Inter and the report says he would be monitored daily to determine if he would be available for the match against Bologna.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic hasn’t met expectations this season and, sadly, he has suffered an injury.

The attacker is supposed to be our main goal scorer, but he has hardly found the back of the net in games for us this campaign, which is sad.

We now have to wait for him to get fit and see if his drought ends.

As he struggles, other attackers at the club must be in better form for us to end the campaign as high as possible on the league table.

If DV9 does not improve, we might offload him for a huge fee when a tempting offer arrives.