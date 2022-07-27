Juventus has been handed a blow in their bid to add Presnel Kimpembe to their squad in this transfer window.

The PSG defender has emerged as one of their key targets as they look to bolster their backline.

Gleison Bremer has joined them as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, but they also lost Giorgio Chiellini at the end of last season.

Federico Gatti is a new defensive arrival at the club, but reports continued to link them with a move for Kimpembe.

PSG will listen to offers for him if they sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan, but the defender has now made a decision on his future.

After considering the pros and cons, Tuttojuve claims he has decided he will not leave the Parc des Princes.

Juve FC Says

Kimpembe is one of the finest French defenders around, and he could make an impact at the Allianz Stadium.

But we have a huge squad now, with Daniele Rugani and Leonardo Bonucci joining the previously mentioned players as options at the back.

Unless we offload Rugani, we probably shouldn’t think about signing a new defender, especially because Danilo can also play in that position.