Juventus faces an injury concern ahead of their match against Verona on Monday.

The Bianconeri have been working hard in preparation for the fixture, taking no days off after their game against Como. The match against Verona is expected to be challenging, especially as their opponents secured a win against Napoli on the opening weekend of the season.

Verona is set to be a tough test for Juve, and Thiago Motta is keen to have all his key players fit and available. However, the Bianconeri may be without Danilo, as a report from Calciomercato reveals the Brazilian defender picked up an injury during a recent training session.

Danilo was benched in the first game of the season, with Timothy Weah starting ahead of him. However, Weah sustained an injury during that match, which opened the door for Danilo to reclaim a starting spot as the right-back alternative.

Unfortunately, the report indicates that Danilo has suffered a contused trauma to his left heel and might miss the upcoming game. A final decision on his availability will be made on Sunday.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of our key men and it is sad for him to be injured at this stage of the season.

However, that is why we need more options, and his absence could give Nicolo Savona a chance to shine.