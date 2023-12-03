Juventus has suffered a setback in their pursuit of signing Fabian Ruiz due to the midfielder’s recent injury.

The Spaniard has been a key target for the Bianconeri as they seek to strengthen their midfield for the second half of the season. Cristiano Giuntoli, who knows Ruiz well from their time together at Napoli, is leading the efforts to bring him to Juventus.

Despite Ruiz’s limited playing time at Paris Saint-Germain, the injury he sustained in his last game for the French club, as reported by Calciomercato, may delay any potential move to Juventus. The injury is expected to keep him sidelined until after January, potentially jeopardising a January transfer to Juventus. The club is looking for a midfielder who can make an immediate impact upon arrival, and Ruiz’s injury could complicate those plans.

Juve FC Says

Ruiz is one of our finest targets and the midfielder already has experience playing in Serie A, so he is a player we can be sure will do well for us.

However, it remains very unclear if he will be fit to play by January because it makes no sense to sign a midfielder who will not make an instant contribution.