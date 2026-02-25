Juventus beat Galatasaray 3-2 in Turin tonight, but it was not enough to secure progression, and they are out of the Champions League.

Juventus had been poor in the first half of the previous meeting with Galatasaray, but had they performed then as they did in the opening period of this contest, they might have stood a genuine chance. It appeared the players understood the importance of a strong start, and they began with intent. However, Galatasaray, an energetic and organised side, did not allow Juventus to dominate easily, forcing the Old Lady to remain patient before eventually opening the scoring through a Manuel Locatelli penalty.

That goal injected belief and urgency into the hosts, who pushed forward in search of the additional goals required to force extra time. They entered the interval ahead, with momentum firmly on their side.

Juventus reduced to ten men

Three minutes after the restart, Lloyd Kelly was shown a red card for a reckless challenge, a development that seemed certain to derail Juventus’ hopes. Supporters inside the Allianz Stadium would have questioned how their side could possibly find two more goals with a numerical disadvantage.

Galatasaray sought to capitalise by introducing fresh legs, including Leroy Sane. Despite the setback, the Bianconeri demonstrated resilience and determination, scoring again through Federico Gatti to underline their refusal to surrender.

Late drama seals Juventus exit

Juventus then found another goal through Weston McKennie, stunning a Galatasaray side that had largely been outplayed on the night. The strike proved sufficient to force extra time, as the Bianconeri continued to press in pursuit of qualification.

However, fatigue became apparent at the start of extra time, and the impact of playing with ten men began to show. Victor Osimhen pulled a goal back for Galatasaray late in the first half of extra time, shifting the momentum decisively. Galatasaray then dominated proceedings, with Edon Zhegrova missing an opportunity to bring Juventus level once more. Baris Alper Yilmaz subsequently added another goal for Galatasaray, ultimately ending the Old Lady’s European campaign.