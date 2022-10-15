Juventus has been in the market for a new midfielder for some time now.

One name they considered for the role was Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, and the Brazilian remains on their shopping list.

However, they might have to take him out now because the former Manchester City star has extended his contract at the EPL club, according to a report on Tuttojuve.

The Bianconeri have not had the best of seasons, and one spot that has done badly is their midfield.

Luiz could have been an upgrade to most of their current options, but they have missed out on signing him.

The Bianconeri wanted to add him to their squad as a free agent in the summer, but Villa pushed and got him on a new deal.

Juve FC Says

Signing Luiz on a free transfer would have been impressive, but we have missed out on signing him.

We must turn our attention to other targets now and see if we can add anyone to our squad in the January transfer window.

Our current options are not so bad. They just need to step up and make an important impact on the team.

Paul Pogba’s return could also help us get better in that position.