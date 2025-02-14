Juventus has been handed a fitness blow just hours before their derby game against Inter Milan. The Bianconeri were set to face the Nerazzurri in what promises to be one of the toughest games of the weekend in all of Europe. With both teams vying for crucial points, Juventus has worked hard to prepare for the match and is determined to secure a win.

Juve has a home advantage in this encounter and would be eager to take all three points, especially after both teams shared the spoils in the reverse fixture in Milan. The 4-4 draw earlier in the season left much to be desired, and with the added importance of this game, the Bianconeri will be keen to come out on top.

Inter is arguably Juventus’ toughest opponent in the league, and vice versa, with both clubs having a long-standing rivalry. Matches between these two sides are always fiercely contested, and this game is no exception. However, the Bianconeri have now been dealt a fitness blow ahead of the crucial match.

A report on Il Bianconero claims that Juventus have lost Douglas Luiz to a minor fitness issue, meaning he will miss the Inter game. While the injury is not serious, the timing is unfortunate, as it comes just before such an important fixture. The Inter game has come too soon for Luiz to be fit enough to play, and as a result, he is expected to miss the match.

Luiz has had a tough time in Turin since his summer arrival, struggling to make an immediate impact. However, in recent games, the Brazilian has started to find his rhythm and has been performing well for the team. His absence will be a disappointment for Juve, as they were beginning to see the best of him on the pitch.

Luiz will surely curse his luck with injuries, as he had just begun to make positive contributions to the squad in recent outings. Missing this big match is a setback for him personally, as well as for Juventus, but there is hope that he will be back in action soon.

As long as Luiz is fit to return next week, this setback is not something that should cause major concern for the club. Juventus will have to adapt without him for this game, but they will hope to come through the derby with a positive result.