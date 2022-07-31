Juventus suffers more woes as McKennie gets injured

Juventus has suffered yet another setback as Weston McKennie becomes their latest midfielder to suffer an injury.

The American was a key member of their squad in the last campaign, but he missed the final months because of an injury he suffered in the game against Villarreal in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful that he would return in time for the new campaign, but it seems that will not happen as he prepares to spend an extended time on the sideline.

La Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Tuttojuve claims the former Schalke 04 player has a shoulder injury and it could keep him out of action for around a month.

This means Max Allegri has lost one more midfielder after Paul Pogba pulled up during their tour of America.

Juve FC Says

McKennie and Pogba’s injuries could force Juve back inside the transfer market in search of at least one new midfielder.

The reason the Bianconeri has them in the squad is that they are expected to play key roles in this campaign.

However, this development might force them to make changes to the group.

It would be interesting to see who else they sign, but they could instead keep Nicolo Fagioli in their squad.