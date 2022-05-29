Juventus has plans to revamp their attack in the summer, and it is a step they almost certainly have to take if they are serious about making an impact.

A lack of goals contributed to why they ended this season trophyless, and they can change that by adding new attackers to their squad.

Calciomercato is reporting that before they add any of their several targets to the group, they need to make a concrete decision on the future of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean.

Both forwards are in Turin on loan. Morata’s expires at the end of this season from Atletico de Madrid, while Kean’s deal has one more season to run from Everton.

Both of them represent what hasn’t exactly gone down well at Juve now, but the club could give them next season to prove their worth.

If they stay, it is unlikely a new striker will join. But if the Bianconeri can offload both attackers, they can bring in Giacomo Raspadori or Luis Muriel.

Juve FC Says

The current Juve team needs a revamp, and it would very likely affect our current group of players.

It is hard to trust Morata or Kean because they have failed to take their chances so far.

However, if Max Allegri believes they can come good next season, the club might give them another chance.