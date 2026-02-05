Juventus could revive their old habit of snapping up some of the hottest names on the free agent market.

This practice characterised Beppe Marotta’s time in Turin, which witnessed the arrival of top-notch stars, like Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba, and Sami Khedira, on free transfers.

The Varese native then took this habit with him to Inter in 2018, and went on to poach key players like Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcus Thuram, and Piotr Zielinski, while Juventus distanced themselves from this method.

But following the arrival of Damien Comolli, the Bianconeri revisited the free agent market last summer by recruiting Jonathan David, and according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero), they are pondering moves for four players who are currently running on expiring contracts.

Juventus aiming to sign Marcos Senesi & Zeki Celik

The first name mentioned by the Roman newspaper is Marcos Senesi, a left-footed Argentine defender who has been playing his football at Bournemouth since 2022.

The 28-year-old could be the right profile to share the left centre-back role with Lloyd Kelly. The defenders already have a similar arrangement during their time together at the Vitality Stadium.

Also at the back, Juventus would like to recruit Zeki Celik from their rivals, Roma. The Turkish international is a 28-year-old right-back who been a key player in the Italian capital since 2022.

Juventus have recently signed Emil Holm on loan with an option to buy from Bologna. Hence, Celik’s fate could hinge on the Swede’s ability to secure a permanent move.

Juventus also pursuing Bernardo Silva & Xaver Sclager

In addition to the aforementioned duo, Juventus are also monitoring two soon-to-be free agents who would add quality and depth to the middle of the park.

The first is Manchester City legend Bernardo Silva, who will leave the Etihad after nine years of impeccable service. At the age of 31, the Portuguese playmaker still has several good years in the tank, and he would add the sort of flair that Juventus have been lacking in the middle of the park.

On the other hand, Xaver Schlager is a competent ball winner who can give some breathing room for Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram. The 28-year-old Austrian has been an RB Leipzig player since 2022.

On the contrary, the Roman newspaper insists that Juventus have no intention to open talks with Mauro Icardi, despite the rumours that circulated over the past few days.