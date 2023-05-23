Juventus summer revolution: Only 11 players assured of a spot

At the end of a rollercoaster campaign, Juventus could opt for a summer revolution, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle.

On Monday evening, a 10-point deduction coupled with a horrible 1-4 defeat at Empoli spelled the end of the club’s Champions League hopes, barring a miracle.

So according to Della Valle, this campaign will spark an uprising in the squad, with only 11 players currently assured of a spot in next season’s team, which will be a combination of savvy veterans and promising youngsters.

The list features club captain Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Mattia Perin, Federico Gatti, Bremer, Mattia De Sciglio, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Fabio Miretti, Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior.

So what about the others?

As the journalist explains, the management is no longer adamant about renewing Angel Di Maria’s contract, while Adrien Rabiot will most likely leave in the absence of UCL football. For his part, Leandro Paredes will return to PSG following a disappointing loan spell.

As for Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, one of them could be sacrificed to fund the summer transfer campaign, while Wojciech Szczesny, Daniele Rugani and Moise Kean could be sold for the right price.

Finally, Juan Cuadrado still has a chance of renewing his contract if he accepts a wage cut, while Juventus would be hoping to get rid of Alex Sandro and his hefty salary, though it won’t be easy after recently triggering an automatic release clause.