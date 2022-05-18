Juventus summer signing is the disappointment of the season claims journalist

Juventus signed one of Italy’s heroes at the Euro 2020 tournament when they added Manuel Locatelli to their squad in the summer.

The midfielder had been one of the finest players in Serie A at Sassuolo and he showed his class on the international stage in that competition.

Juve saw enough and struck an agreement with the Black and Greens for his signature.

They had expected the 24-year-old to have a stunning first season at the club, but that isn’t the case.

He was in great form occasionally, but he cannot say he set the world alight in this first year in Turin.

The Italian journalist, Furio Zara, has now named him the most disappointing player of the season.

He tells Calciomercato: “I would say Locatelli I think he is a splendid number two, an actor who at twenty-four found himself a protagonist but without being the head of the company. At 28-29 years old Locatelli will be a great player, but he had to change Juve and he didn’t make it”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough first season for Locatelli as he tries to adapt to playing at a higher level than in his previous seasons.

The midfielder is undeniably talented, and he remains one of the top Italian midfielders.

We need to give him time and it would be harsh to judge him so soon with his performances in this campaign.