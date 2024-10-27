For the first time in his career, Michele Di Gregorio will take part in a Derby d’Italia contest. The goalkeeper rose through the ranks of Inter, so he had certainly envisioned himself representing the Nerazzurri in this fixture at some point in his career. Nevertheless, fate had other plans in store for the Milano native.

After rising through the club’s youth ranks, Inter sent the Italian away on recurring loan spells starting in 2017. Di Gregorio represented the likes of Renate, Avellino and Novara before signing for Monza in 2020.

The Biancorossi eventually signed the custodian on a permanent basis in 2022, and then established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in Serie A following the club’s promotion to the top flight.

Di Gregorio’s exploits earned him a transfer to Juventus last summer worth 20 million euros. The Bianconeri immediately handed him the starting gloves while pushing Wojciech Szczesny out of the door. The 27-year-old is expected to get the nod at San Siro this evening, despite Mattia Perin’s exceptional heroics against Stuttgart in midweek.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Di Gregorio has no desire to avenge himself against Inter who didn’t grant him the chance to prove his worth, but instead cashed in on his services.

As the source explains, the Juventus summer signing is simply focused on delivering the goods for the Bianconeri and helping his current employers come out on top.

This season, Di Gregorio has made six appearances in Serie A thus far, earning five clean sheets in the process. He only conceded a goal against Cagliari from the spot. On the other hand, he allowed two goals in his two Champions League outings, and received his marching orders against RB Leipzig in a thrilling contest that Juventus went on to win despite their numerical disadvantage.