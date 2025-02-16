Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio has reportedly sealed a permanent transfer after activating the obligation to buy clause.

The Bianconeri had an extremely busy summer transfer session, with nine new arrivals joining Thiago Motta’s ranks, but the 27-year-old custodian was the club’s first signing.

When Di Gregorio received the award for the Best Serie A Goalkeeper for the 2023/24 campaign on the final days of the season, the home crowds at the Allianz Stadium applauded the then-Monza shot-stopper, as his transfer to Juventus was already a poorly-kept secret.

At the time, Cristiano Giuntoli signed the Italian on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. As is often the case, the clause hinges on the achievements of certain sporting objectives which could be related to the number of appearances.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Di Gregorio has triggered the obligation to buy clause as he stood in goal for Juventus in last weekend’s contest against Como.

The Inter youth product has now made 28 appearances for the Old Lady across all competitions, registering 12 clean sheets in the process and conceding 24 goals.

As Schira explains, the Serie A giants will pay Monza an additional 13.5 million euros as a transfer fee next summer. The operation also includes 2 million euros as add-ons. The Italian has a contract with the club valid until June 2029 that sees him collect 2.2 million euros as net wages per year.

The goalkeeper is expected to make his 29th appearance for the season this evening when Juventus host Inter in the Derby d’Italia. This is a special fixture for the Milano native who rose through the Nerazzurri ranks but was eventually sold to Monza as he went searching for a prominent role away from Appiano Gentile.