Juventus added Leandro Paredes to their squad before the last transfer window closed, as they lacked quality in midfield.

We expected him to be one of the first names on the team sheet under Max Allegri, especially as Paul Pogba is still injured.

However, that hasn’t been the case and he has struggled to start matches for the club recently.

Allegri has fielded other players ahead of him from the start and he is not happy about that, according to a report on Calciomercato.

It reveals he is already thinking about leaving, but he is only on loan in Turin and is not guaranteed a starting place at his parent PSG either.

Juve FC Says

Paredes had several chances to play when he first moved to Juve and cannot blame anyone for not taking them.

The Argentinian has been a part of Juve’s poor midfield this term and the team might need to offload him and others to bring in better-quality stars.

Another reason he might be struggling could be the absence of a top-quality midfield partner.

If Pogba returns from injury, we expect the team to perform better and the Frenchman could also influence him to improve his performance.