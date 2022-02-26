Juventus summer target suffers a potential season-ending injury

Juventus’ summer target, Andrea Cambiaso, suffered a potential season-ending injury as his Genoa side held Inter Milan to a goalless draw last night.

He was on the pitch for less than 10 minutes before being subbed off again by The Griffin.

His injury seemed serious, and he left the pitch in tears, fearing that he may have played his last game of the season for his relegation-threatened side.

Il Bianconero says that injury has potentially ended his season and he would no longer have the chance to impress Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring him for some time now as he shines at Genoa.

They are struggling to stay in Serie A, but he is one of their star men and has been leading their bid for survival.

This injury may have ruined his chance to move to Juve, but if Genoa gets relegated, he would likely get another Serie A club who will take a chance on him.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has shown great form while playing for the Griffin. Regardless of what happens, this is probably his last campaign with them.

Juve would have loved to watch his performances until the end of the season, but they will now have to decide based on what they have seen so far.

He might struggle to play immediately for the Bianconeri, which means we would probably have to send him out on loan after securing his signature next season.