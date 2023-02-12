Allianz Stadium
Juventus superb home form and other stats ahead of Fiorentina clash

February 12, 2023

With the match between Juventus and Florentina fast approaching, it’s time to look through some information and facts we have on both sides. 

Juventus.com has put some stats together and they are quite interesting, they report for example that the last 11 home matches for Juve have secured 10 out of 11 wins against the Tuscans. 

On the other hand, Juve has been victorious in only one out of their last five league games against La Viola. 

So far in this Serie A campaign, Juve has the best clean sheet record with 13 from 21 matches and since last October no one has had fewer clean sheets than Florentina who have only one in 14 matches. 

Juve is the only team this season to not concede a goal from the 76th minute onwards, the most recent goal being Nicolás González’s in the match against Fiorentina last May.

Juve FC Says

We know that stats are selective and can be manipulated but they can show patterns and on the face of it Juve is solid in defence and have a brilliant home record against Fiorentina so a win looks fairly obvious.

But then you can see that recently Fiorentina has frustrated us allowing Juve just the one win in the last five Series A games between the pair.

