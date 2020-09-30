Juventus superstar tipped to still be playing at 40

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most accomplished footballers in the world and the Portuguese attacker is set to keep playing until he is 40, according to his national team manager, Fernando Santos.

The Portuguese attacker has shattered goal records at the different clubs that he has played for and at the age of 35, he is still going very strong at Juventus.

He scored 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid before moving to Turin and he has already scored 68 goals in 91 matches for the Bianconeri.

He has also netted 101 times for the Portugal national team. After netting twice in Juve’s 2-2 draw against AS Roma the last time, it is clear to see that he will be around for a long time.

Fernando Santos has been the manager of the Portugal national team since 2014 and he has managed the talented frontman since that time.

They won the Euro2016 together as well as the Euro Nations League last year.

Quoted by TuttoJuve, he said: ‘I don’t know if it will happen, because he might feel like he’s no longer at the top physically or technically, but Cristiano Ronaldo can play until he’s 40. He won’t lower his level, he’s going to stop if he finds out. If he understands he can’t be Ronaldo it won’t be Ronalndinho. Of course I’m not talking about the Brazilian.”