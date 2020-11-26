Juventus superstar waves goodbye to ‘magician’ Maradona

Diego Maradona’s death shook the footballing world yesterday, with many crying out with praise for the impact he had on the wonderful game, and Cristiano Ronaldo was no different.

The Argentine brought an unfounded aura of flair and skill, and was instrumental in the rise of the beautiful game over the years, and goes down as one of the greatest ever.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also bow out of the game in the coming years, and he will be one who will forever be considered amongst the GOATs of professional football, and Maradona will also never be forgotten.

CR7 has shared his kind words with his Twitter followers, describing him as ‘one of the best ever’, and as a magician.

“Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius,” wrote the 35-year-old Portugal star on his Twitter, sharing a picture of himself smiling alongside Maradona.

“One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled.

“Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten.”

His famous hand of god goal in the World Cup of 1986 will go down as one of his most memorable moments, but he should be remembered for the sheer brilliance he possessed on the ball, and those in Italy and Argentina will no doubt many more exciting memories to reminisce over.

What is your most memorable Maradona moment?

Patrick