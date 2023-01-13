Juventus supporters banned as fan violence infects Italian football

No fewer than thirty Juventus fans have been banned from all sporting events in Italy following fighting between themselves at the Turin derby back in October, reports Football Italia.

That disgraceful event and more recent incidents, including Roma and Napoli’s fans smacking the hell out of each other, a Serie D player actually being attacked in the dressing room and violence between Juventus and Inter fans have prompted the authorities to now act.

The government has stepped in and held a meeting with representatives from Lega series A and FIGC to find a solution to the ongoing violence.

The Juventus fans’ violence at the October Turin game was all about Juve fans fighting each other to gain some sort of upper hand in the battle of the Ultras.

The very next month on the 6th of November, Juve and Inter fans had a brawl that spilled out onto the pitch and now we have Roma and Napoli fans deciding that violence is the way to go.

Add to all this madness we have fans physically assaulting Serie D player Maurizio Maraucci at halftime in the dressing room and the reason these animals attacked Marraucci was that they blamed him for distracting their player during a penalty. Naturally, the game was abandoned.

These events have finally forced the authorities to act, whether it will make any difference remains to be seen but it has to stop, even if games start to be played behind closed doors.