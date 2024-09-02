Juventus fans weren’t discouraged by the outcome of last night’s clash against Roma, as they backed up their players from the first whistle to the last.

When Thiago Motta was appointed as the new head coach, most fans and observers believed the Italo-Brazilian will need time to implement his own ideas – which are strikingly different to Max Allegri’s.

However, after brushing aside both Como and Hellas Verona in the first two rounds of the season, the expectations swiftly soared.

So when the Bianconeri hosted the wounded Giallorossi at the Allianz Stadium, many expected them to prevail in front of their home supporters.

Nevertheless, Roma held their own at the back, preventing Motta’s men from creating goal-scoring chances throughout the match which ended in a goalless draw.

The introduction of new signings in the second half, like Teun Koopmeiners, Francisco Conceicao and Douglas Luiz, certainly raised the tempo, but it wasn’t enough to find a breakthrough.

But as Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) explains, the Bianconeri supporters remained upbeat, refusing to curb their enthusiasm after a single underwhelming display.

As the Turin-based newspaper notes, the Juventus faithful were loud and cheerful throughout the match, showing their support to the players throughout the encounter.

The source considers it a sign of confidence in Motta and the work he has conducted thus far, as most fans believe the club is already on the right path.

Juventus have failed to put up a serious challenge for the Scudetto over the past four seasons, so the Bianconeri fans are hoping that the team will at least pose a genuine threat to Inter who remain the ultimate favorites to retain their title.