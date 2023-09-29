Sampdoria had been in frequent contact with Juventus and Facundo Gonzalez when news first broke about the Bianconeri signing the defender. Sampdoria had made promises to provide him with substantial playing time, recognising the importance of his continued development as a player.

Juventus was amenable to allowing him to join the Serie B club on loan, despite interest from several other teams. However, the situation has not unfolded as expected, with the youngster having not started a game for Sampdoria and only accumulating four minutes of playing time in the league.

This outcome is far from what Juventus had envisioned, and Facundo Gonzalez’s agent, Martin Guastadisegno, has expressed dissatisfaction with his treatment at the club. Guastadisegno goes on to emphasise that even Juventus itself is surprised by the lack of opportunities the Uruguayan has encountered at Sampdoria, considering the initial understanding and expectations surrounding his loan move.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I respect all the players, but I believe that Facundo deserves to play. Let’s see what happens, Sampdoria were a choice made by speaking with the coach, with the director, and they promised him to play.

“I’m very keen and I want to see what will happen. Even Juventus are surprised, they expected a different amount of playing time.”

Juve FC Says

The only reason why we send out our youngsters is for them to get regular game time. La Samp has failed us regarding Gonzalez and we probably should recall him now.

He is better off playing in our Next Gen side competing in Serie C than staying on the bench in Serie B.